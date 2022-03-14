23
Late twist as Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call up again - Report

Mon, 14 Mar 2022

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu has reportedly declined Black Stars call up to play against Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Reports claim that Salisu who initially accepted the invite has had a change of mind and will not be part of the soon-to-be-announced squad to face the Super Eagles.

His decision is said to be on the basis of the GFA giving allowing his youth club, Creative Soccer to contest the player's status.

Creative Soccer had initially claimed the player was wrongly signed by African Talents before he was transferred to Real Valladolid in Spain.

Creative Soccer lost the case but has decided to exhaust all legal means that the player was illegally floated from their club to join Africa Talent.

Salisu believes the FA should have dismissed the case and not allowed Creative Socer to pursue an appeal on an issue that affected his career previously.

Therefore the player has yet again declined the Black Stars all unless a sudden change of mind.

Nonetheless, head coach, Otto Addo is still yet to announce the squad to face Nigeria despite the Super Eagles releasing their squad a few weeks ago.

