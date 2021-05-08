Latest Police attacks in Rivers state: Gunmen attack multiple police checkpoints for Rivers, kill seven officers

Unknown gunmen don kill some police officers for Rumuji

Unknown gunmen don kill some police officers for Rumuji and along di East West Road for Emohua local goment area of Rivers State .

Tok tok pesin for Rivers State Police Command Nnamdi Omoni wey confam di tori for one statement say di incident happun on Friday night.



E say di gunmen wey attack in two hilux vans first attack di C4i patrol team for Choba wia dem kill two policemen, snatch two Ak47 rifles and burn down dia patrol van.



Dem come attack Rumuji Police Division come kill two officers and carry two AK47 rifle and burn down anoda patrol van. One officer sustained bullet wounds for im chest and as dem dey comot, dem come engage some tactical teams wey mobilise to assist di divisio and dem abandon dia hilux van wit plenty bullets and escape wit bullet wounds inside Sienna bus.

Dis gunmen later attack Elimgbu Police division kill three officers while anoda officer sustain bullet wounds. Dem tiff four rifles. Di tactical trams still pursue dem and dem come abandon di Sienna bus wit pool of blood and efforts dey on to track dem down.



Dis attack dey come barely two weeks after unknown gunmen attack and kill security operatives for Ikwerre and Abua/Odual local goment areas wey make di Rivers State Goment put night curfew through out di State between 10pm to 6am to check criminal attacks.



