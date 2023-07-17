0
Menu
Sports

Latif Blessing’s debut for Toronto FC ends in defeat

Latif Blessing 144 Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing debut for Toronto FC ended in defeat against Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king made a substitute appearance when his side suffered a 1-0 away defeat at the Soldier Field on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was introduced in the 52nd minute, replacing Deandre Kerr in the encounter.

Chicago Fires left it late to secure the three maximum points. Substitute Kacper Przybylko found the back of the net in the 89th minute to hand his side victory on home turf.

Blessing was acquired from New England Revolution and a 2023 international roster slot in exchange for midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.

Blessing has been with New England for only six months and managed 16 appearances (MLS Regular Season and U.S. Open Cup).

He had spent five seasons (2018-2022) with Los Angeles FC (LAFC), where he made a combined 167 appearances across all competitions and won two Supporters’ Shield titles (2019, 2022) and one MLS Cup (2022).

Blessing’s career-highs were in his second year with LAFC in 2019 where he totalled 34 matches, scored six goals and made six assists in regular season games.

His contributions helped LAFC to win their first Supporters’ Shield title.

In 2017, Blessing moved from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals to Sporting Kansas City.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road