Latif Blessing’s debut for Toronto FC ends in defeat

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing debut for Toronto FC ended in defeat against Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king made a substitute appearance when his side suffered a 1-0 away defeat at the Soldier Field on Saturday.



The 26-year-old was introduced in the 52nd minute, replacing Deandre Kerr in the encounter.



Chicago Fires left it late to secure the three maximum points. Substitute Kacper Przybylko found the back of the net in the 89th minute to hand his side victory on home turf.



Blessing was acquired from New England Revolution and a 2023 international roster slot in exchange for midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.



Blessing has been with New England for only six months and managed 16 appearances (MLS Regular Season and U.S. Open Cup).

He had spent five seasons (2018-2022) with Los Angeles FC (LAFC), where he made a combined 167 appearances across all competitions and won two Supporters’ Shield titles (2019, 2022) and one MLS Cup (2022).



Blessing’s career-highs were in his second year with LAFC in 2019 where he totalled 34 matches, scored six goals and made six assists in regular season games.



His contributions helped LAFC to win their first Supporters’ Shield title.



In 2017, Blessing moved from Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals to Sporting Kansas City.