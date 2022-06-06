Lawrence Ati Zigi: The Black Stars goalkeeper with one clean sheet

Since making his debut for Ghana’s senior national team in 2018, Lawrence Ati Zigi has managed just one clean sheet for the Black Stars.

With 38 call-ups to the national team, Lawrence Ati Zigi has been trusted to keep the post for the Black Stars on just eight occasions.



Ati Zigi was handed his first call up to the Black Stars in 2017 for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo and four other matches but was never given the chance to make an appearance for the Black Stars.



However, after being overlooked in five matches, Ati Zigi was given the chance in Ghana’s friendly match game against Iceland. The Black Stars scored two goals in the first half and were on the verge of winning the match when Ati-Zigi conceded two goals for the match to end in a 2-2 draw.



The Black Stars 3-1 win over Mauritania in a friendly match 2019 happens to be the only game Ati-Zigi has won with the Black Stars.



The St. Gallen’s goalkeeper’s only clean sheet with the Black Stars was recorded in a friendly match against Ivory Coast played in 2021. That match failed to produce a goal as it ended in 0-0.

With Ati-Zigi in the goal post, the Black Stars have won 1, drawn 3, lost 4 matches and conceded 10 goals out of 8 games.



See Lawrence Ati Zigi’s number of matches played for the Black Stars below.



Ghana 2-2 Iceland



Ghana 3-1 Mauritania



Ghana 0-1 Namibia

Ghana 0-3 Mali



Ghana 0-0 Ivory Coast



Ghana 0-1 South Africa [ Goal was scored before he came on as a substitute]



Ghana 0-3 Algeria [ Played final 23 minutes and conceded 2 goals in the process]



Ghana 1-1 Central African Republic





