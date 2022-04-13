0
Menu
Sports

Lawrence Ati-Zigi earns high marks after heroic performance in game against Basel

Lawrence Ati Zigi Un Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in spectacular form over the weekend as he helped his FC. St. Gallen outfit to draw 1-1 against FC Basel in the Swiss Super League.

The goalkeeper started for his team on Sunday when the team hosted the matchday opponent.

Throughout the 90 minutes he played, Lawrence Ati-Zigi excelled with his performance and pulled off fantastic saves to deny FC Basel from scoring the needed goals to run away with maximum points.

Courtesy of his top display, the Black Stars goalkeeper scored a rating of 7.0 at the end of the 2-2 draw.

On the matchday, Ghanaian attacker Kwadwo Duah scored to open the scoring for FC St. Gallen in the 20th minute. Nine minutes later, an own goal from Leonidas Stergiou restored parity for the visitors.

In the second half, goals from Jeremy Guillemenot and Liam Millar cancelled out as both teams shared the spoils.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang
Related Articles: