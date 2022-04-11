Lawrence Ati-Zigi hails amazing St Gallen fans after draw against FC Basel

Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi praised the fans for their amazing support in St Gallen’s stalemate against FC Basel in the Swiss Super League.
The 25-year-old kept the post as his side played a pulsating 2-2 draw on home turf last Sunday.
Ati-Zigi’s compatriot Kwadwo Duah opened the scoring for the home side in the 20th minute before Basel restored parity from Leonidas Stergiou own goal in the 29th minute.
Jeremy Bruno Guillemenot scored after the break to put his side in front but Basel equalize to share the spoils at away.
After the game, the Ghanaian shot-stopper heaped praise on the club’s fans for their unflinching support during the game.
“Great atmosphere, Amazing fans” he posted on Instagram sighted by Footballghana.com.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi has featured 29 times in the ongoing campaign for his outfit.
