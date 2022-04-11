0
Menu
Sports

Lawrence Ati-Zigi hails amazing St Gallen fans after draw against FC Basel

Lawrence Ati Zigi678 Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi praised the fans for their amazing support in St Gallen’s stalemate against FC Basel in the Swiss Super League.

The 25-year-old kept the post as his side played a pulsating 2-2 draw on home turf last Sunday.

Ati-Zigi’s compatriot Kwadwo Duah opened the scoring for the home side in the 20th minute before Basel restored parity from Leonidas Stergiou own goal in the 29th minute.

Jeremy Bruno Guillemenot scored after the break to put his side in front but Basel equalize to share the spoils at away.

After the game, the Ghanaian shot-stopper heaped praise on the club’s fans for their unflinching support during the game.

“Great atmosphere, Amazing fans” he posted on Instagram sighted by Footballghana.com.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi has featured 29 times in the ongoing campaign for his outfit.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Related Articles: