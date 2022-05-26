Lawrence Ati-Zigi named in Swiss Super League player of the season shortlist

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, has been shortlisted for the Swiss Super League player of the season.



The goalkeeper's nomination comes in recognition of his outstanding performance in the 2021/2022 season.



Ati-Zigi kept 8 clean sheets and conceded 63 goals in 36 appearances for St Gallen.

He has been shortlisted alongside 29 other players, which will be trimmed down for the final nominees.



His club missed out on European football next season after placing 5th on the League log.



The former FC Sochaux goalkeeper has been handed a call-up to the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Ghana will play Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.





