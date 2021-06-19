Lawrence Ofori to join Famalicao for pre-season

Sat, 19 Jun 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori is set to earn a place in Famalicao squad for the 2021/22 season.
The 22-year-old impressed heavily on his loan spell with Portuguese lower-tier side Aurouca in the just-ended campaign.
Ofori returns from the loan spell after it’s expiration to join his parent club Famalicao for pre-season.
He is likely to get a place in the squad next season should he impress the technical handlers.
Lawrence Ofori made 28 appearances for Aurouca and scored one goal in the 2020/21 season.
Ofori has a contract with Famalicao until 2024.
