Lawrence Ofori to join Famalicao for pre-season

Ghanaian midfielder, Lawrence Ofori

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori is set to earn a place in Famalicao squad for the 2021/22 season.

The 22-year-old impressed heavily on his loan spell with Portuguese lower-tier side Aurouca in the just-ended campaign.



Ofori returns from the loan spell after it’s expiration to join his parent club Famalicao for pre-season.



He is likely to get a place in the squad next season should he impress the technical handlers.

Lawrence Ofori made 28 appearances for Aurouca and scored one goal in the 2020/21 season.



Ofori has a contract with Famalicao until 2024.