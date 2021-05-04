Laylatul Qadr: Di importance of di last 10 days and nights of Ramadan and tins you fit do

Muslims dey call dis night Layatul Qadr wey fit mean 'Night of Decree or Power or Destiny.'

Ramadan na one of di month for di Islamic calendar and e be time of spiritual cleansing and purification for Muslims as dem dey try increase dia acts of worship, good deeds and acts of charity. But di last 10 days and nights even get more importance to Muslims because na period wen dem fit find one of di holiest night.

For many Muslims, dis night na chance to seek salvation before di month come finish.



Why dem dey find Laylatul Qadr?



Laylatul Qadr, na one of di most sacred nights for di Islamic calendar and na di night wey God reveal di Qur'an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.



Di night dey inisde di last ten nights of Ramadan, but di exact date no sure but belief say say day among di odd-numbered dates, so 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27 or 29th.



E get one saying by Prophet Muhammad say, "Whoeva pray on Laylatul Qadr out of faith and sincerity, go get all dia past sins forgiven."

For Islam, dem also tok say if pesin pray on dis night e go be like say di pesin pray from 1000 months wey be like 83 years.



What do Muslims do on Laylatul Qadr?





Praying through di night (night prayer)

Making supplications (Dua)

E dey recommended to do extensive supplications (dua) for dis night.Scholars say one of di best dua wey dem dey don on Laylatul Qadr na, "O Allah, indeed You are Pardoning, You love pardon, so pardon me (Allahumma innaka Afuwwun tuhibbul `afwa fa`fu `annee).

Read di Quran

Make personal dua list

Dem dey see Ramadan as di month of di Quran so Muslims dey normally drop all dia normal books to concentrate to recite, memorise, and understand am.Dem dey encourage Muslims to make list of wetin dem want God to do for dem no mata weda e big or small and pray for am wella.