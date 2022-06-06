Leadership of SWAG to participate in AIPS Media Awards

SWAG president Kwabena Yeboah (left) and Gen. Sec. Charles Osei Asibey

Source: GNA

Mr Kwabena Yeboah - President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), and the General Secretary, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, will leave the country on June 10 to Doha, Qatar.

Their travel, which would be sponsored by Qatar Airways, was at the invitation of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), the mother body of global sports journalists, to attend the fourth edition of the AIPS Sports Media Awards in Doha, Qatar the host country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The SWAG leadership would tour media facilities, hotels, transport, stadia and other important working areas for journalists as Qatar prepares to host the biggest football tournament in the world later this year.



The AIPS Media Awards since its inception had seen a number of top journalists from Ghana being nominated in various categories and this year had SWAG member and staff of Media General, Francis Hema, in the finals of the Young Reporter Broadcasting category, contending with Abdallah Chikawe Fatma (Tanzania) and Rathgeb Thomas (Austria).

The June 12 ceremony would be attended by over 800 guests at the Khalifa International Stadium, one of the host stadia for the World Cup, and would also have a sizeable global audience as the event would be beamed and streamed live.



The AIPS Media Awards was instituted to celebrate the incredible sports storytelling in all its forms by sports journalists. Special Awards, including A Life in Sport and Investigative Reporting, will be announced during the final ceremony.



The team is expected to return on June 14, 2022.