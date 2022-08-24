Leading Spanish newspaper under attack on social media for 'racist' representation of Real Madrid's black players

Rudiger, Mendy, Camavinga and Tchouameni

Leading Spanish newspaper Marca have come under attack on social media following a picture and caption with racist undertones.

Renowned journalists and football fans on social media are seething with rage over a story by the newspaper which sought to portray African players as gifted with pace and power.



In a story titled “Real Madrid plan: Athletic and physical players to get the better of their opponents”, the newspaper used four black players as feature photo.



John Muller, a football writer for The Athletic, called out the newspaper, urging them against such photos.



Sharing a screenshot of the story, he tweeted “Hey maybe don't do this”.



Sid Lowe, a Spanish reporter for The Guardian newspaper, questioned why the player in the Real Madrid setup who epitomizes the description was not used as the feature photo.

He tweeted “They didn’t even include Valverde (in the photo at least), the player who most justifies that analysis”.



Social media users jumped on the tweets and lashed out at the Spanish newspaper for being racist.



Unsurprisingly, there were some people who could not find the racism and stereotyping in the post and wondered why others were doing that.



Read some of the posts below





Also, if it was (Camavinga), Rudiger, Tchouameni, the new(ish) signings…but this is Mendy’s fourth season — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) August 23, 2022

Its strange but also true, players of African descent generally have better physical attributes than their counterparts. Do you think a reasonable discussion could be had about this without it being seen as racism?



Different ethnicities have stereotype characteristics i think — Uncle Drew - MUFC - GlazersOut (@mufcbacker) August 23, 2022

Marca, where racism is the norm.



Not too long ago they suggested that Africa was the plan for Madrid — Ciaran... (@CiaranFl4n4g4n) August 23, 2022

Whaaaat? No, MARCA would never indulge in racially tone-deaf journalism - pic.twitter.com/9FZ1XQmZ05 — Paul Calixte (@paulcalixte1) August 23, 2022

Spain, the country in which everybody (even specialists) thinks William Carvalho is a "defensive midfielder" after four years watching him to play. — Juan Ramón Lara (@juanramonlara7) August 23, 2022

The issue is that the headline only gives them credit for being athletic and physical. It ignores the fact that they work their asses off and possess the great technical ability needed to play at Real. — P1 Macho Nadal (@MessicanDracula) August 23, 2022

Either racist or unbelievably tone-deaf. — Kris (@KrisStein92) August 23, 2022

Valverde is the biggest workhorse of the lot and no sight of him - tells you all you need to know about Spanish media — Dood (@zDoodFCB) August 23, 2022

It’s mad, while black players can typically be better athletically, that’s not ALL we can bring to the table. If we are technically gifted and not so athletic…we are quick to be dismissed as lazy. https://t.co/SEostBq5iK — Charli C (@iamcharlic) August 24, 2022

"Carlo Ancelotti's side has a mix of players rarely seen in the club's history" https://t.co/oK87nbUCsr pic.twitter.com/fQP6eECndI — phila (@ndubs_) August 24, 2022