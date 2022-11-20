Leading my country to qualify for 2022 World Cup was a great experience – Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew says he feels great after leading Ghana to return to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After missing out on the 2018 edition hosted in Russia, the four-time African champions have made a return to the global's biggest stage.



Ghana booked their qualification at the expense of Nigeria after a two-legged tie played in March this year.



Before playoff games against the Super Eagles, Ghana topped their group which had the likes of South Africa, Ethiopia, and Zimbabwe.



Having missed out on the playoff due to suspension, the former West Ham and Swansea City forward feels elated after achieving such a great feast with the country.



According to him, he is looking forward to enjoying himself with the new players and hope to make history in Qatar.

"I’ve grown up and played alongside different generations, over two World Cups. I’ve learned a lot from them, and I still feel fit and strong enough to play at this level," he told Fifa.com.



"I had the honor of leading my country to qualification. It was a great experience, but the focus now has to be on helping the youngsters and convincing them that we can progress, for ourselves as a team as well as for the country. I enjoy every moment," he added.



Ghana, who are making their fourth appearance at the World Cup wrapped up their preparations with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on Thursday.



The playing body together with the technical team will arrive in Qatar later tonight.



Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.