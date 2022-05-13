League title chase not over - Frank Nelson

Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak Board member, Frank Nelson believes the league title chase is not over despite the Phobians trailing leaders and arch-rivals Asante Kotoko by 12 points.

The Phobians made a slow start to their title defence as they lie 4th on the league table with 44 points after 28 matches played so far.



With six matches left to play, Hearts will need to win all their remaining games, hoping Kotoko will slip up to stand a chance of retaining the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.



"When you are a champion, you are a potential danger so everybody will know how you did it and nobody is in line for jokes. So it is going to be a little bit of challenge so if you make a little bit of mistake, you put yourself under stress so," Nelson said as quoted by africa-foot.com.



"I think that the Africa [CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup] we went, not that it’s a problem but our boys were young and there is no so much exposure in terms of exposure in terms of traveling outside. But we are learning stage by stage so I think that it’s [league title chase] not over, somebody will say it’s over but I look at it and it’s not yet over.



He added, "We won the treble last season and we are still in contention and we are in third position and the points difference between us and the top is 12 points and we are still in the FA Cup so nothing wrong."



"We will fight and still make sure that we bring smiles to the supporters and I believe if we don’t catch up with the league, we will catch up with the FA Cup.

"Definitely what we are looking for is to make sure that we deliver a trophy for the season to the club."



Hearts of Oak will welcome Dreams FC to the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday May 14 in the MTN FA Cup semi-final.



