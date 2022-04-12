10
Menu
Sports

Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars Jersey HA A photo of the Black Stars jersey

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

German kit manufacturers PUMA have reportedly designed new set of jerseys for the Black Stars' 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana’s current home-kit is features white, grey, and some shades of black on the arms.

The away jersey has also been designed in a similar manner but has its dominant colours as yellow and black.

However, new Black Stars jerseys for both home and away have been circulating online, with reports claiming that they will be used by the team at the World Cup in 2022.

The kit which bears the PUMA logo, is made of a shiny and desirable white format with a red, gold, and green stripes on the front.

The away uniform, on the other hand, has been designed in an all-white pattern with a touch of white while the sleeves being dominated by the white colour.



Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet Kojo Jones’s mother who is a Reverend Minister
Check out photos and videos of Patricia Morales, girlfriend of Inaki Williams
We can beat any team – Otto Addo fires warning to Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea
Asamoah Gyan narrates how he got the name 'Baby Jet'
Asamoah Gyan tops social media trends after Luiz Suarez confession
Meet the lawyer who fought for Odartey Lamptey in court
Gbevlo-Lartey fumes at Ayikoi Otto
Seek legal advice next time - Ayikoi Otoo to Kan-Dapaah
I’m fortified to seek review, Speaker, deputies are one – Justice Abdulai
Family reveals cause of death of singer of ‘Ekwueme’
Related Articles: