'Learn from Daniel Laryea' - Frimpong Manso tells Ghanaian referees

Asante Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso has lauded referee Daniel Laryea for his performance in last Sunday’s Super Clash encounter between his former club and Accra Hearts of Oak.

The two sides locked horns at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday in an all-important Ghana Premier League encounter.



The game was huge and full of pre-match tension as it was declared a title decider.



Prior to the fixture, both sides were level on points (53 each) and occupied the top two positions on the league table.



Accra Hearts of Oak eventually beat Asante Kotoko 1-0 courtesy of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's strike to establish a 3 points lead over their rivals.

Frimpong Manso who keenly followed the game has showered praises on Daniel Laryea for his performance in the game.



“What happened on Sunday with Daniel Laryea in the middle shows that if refereeing improves, much of the violent scenes recorded at stadiums will stop,” he told Silver FM.



“Before the game, there was much tension and talks of bias. Daniel Laryea used his experience to give all of us good officiating. So I’m hoping most of our referees will learn from him,” he added.



