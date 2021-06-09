Leaving Ghana at an early age affected my career - Esmond Hansen Sackey

Esmond Hansen Sackey is a former Tudu Mighty Jets striker

Esmond Hansen Sackey says his decision to leave Ghana at any early age hindered his football career.

The former Tudu Mighty Jets striker left the shores of Ghana to continue his career in Italy as he joined Sassuolo in 2004.



Sackey had an incredible start to his career playing with the likes of former Hearts of Oak striker Prince Tagoe, Kotoko legend Eric Bekoe among others.



According to him, if he had stayed in the country to continue his football he would have become household names like Prince Tagoe and Eric Bekoe.ould have become household names like Prince Tagoe and Eric Bekoe.



He shared his experience on how life was extremely difficult whilst trying to settle down in Italy with his aunt.



He also disclosed that the system at the time in Italy also made it difficult for foreign players to get a chance to sign a professional contract.



“I think if I had stayed in Ghana for quite some time I could have gotten a better career.

I left Ghana in 2004 right after playing for the Black Meteors team. I joined Sassuolo U-18 team who were then in the lower-division”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



My teammates Prince Tagoe and Eric Bekoe did well in their careers and I am proud of them.



Edmond Sackey, now a player-agent also advised players to be careful about the kind of agents they choose to represent them as many have been duped by those agents.



According to him, most of these agents are selfish and do not think about the welfare of the players.



“Most Black people love money more than helping their fellow man. These agents are just looking for money not the welfare of the players. I manage a player in the Ghana Premier League and his coach has refused to give him a share of the transfer.



We must help these footballers and give them the sound mind to focus on their careers”.