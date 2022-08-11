0
Leeds United U21 boss backs Ghanaian Darko Gyabi to succeed at club

Leeds United U21 coach Michael Skubala is confident that English-born Ghanaian Darko Gyabi has what it takes to succeed at Elland Road. 

The central midfielder joined Leeds United from Premier League giants Manchester City this window and has hit the ground running.

Gyabi was one of Leeds’ most impressive against Derby County U21 and he’s another who caught the eye of the youth side boss on Friday night.

“You can see Darko’s quality,” he said. “Again, I’ve worked with him with England under-18s for a year. Darko does lovely stuff on the ball, he turns out of pockets where you’re thinking ‘how’s he got out of there?’

“You forget how young he is because he looks so strong but he’s still a young player, we just have to get him better at knowing when and where not to do that. He can influence the game.”

The 18-year-old's transfer followed Man City’s signing of Kalvin Phillips who headed in the opposite direction.

The fee for Gyabi is believed to be around £5million. A substantial fee for a player who is yet to play a first-team game.

The midfielder impressed in City's under-18 side in the 2020/21 season, providing 10 goal contributions in 17 games.

This meant Gyabi was promoted to the Premier League 2 squad this season, however, he played less minutes due to City having the likes of Romeo Lavia and James McAtee already playing in midfield.

Gyabi's chances of breaking into the first team seemed slim, given the wealth of talent in midfield in City's first and youth teams.

 

