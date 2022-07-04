0
Menu
Sports

Leeds Utd is a great club, I want to push and help as much as I can – Darko Gyabi

Gyabi Darko Darko Gyabi

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English-Ghanaian teenager, Darko Gyabi has pledged to work hard to help his new club, Leeds United.

The talented midfielder on Monday, July 4, 2022, completed a sensational transfer from Manchester City to fellow English Premier League side Leeds United.

“Leeds United are pleased to announce the arrival of Darko Gyabi.

“The 18-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2026.

“Gyabi joins the Whites from fellow Premier League side Manchester City for an undisclosed fee,” a club statement from Leeds United read.

Speaking to the media team of his new club, Darko Gyabi described Leeds United as a great club.

Indicating that he is excited about chances given to young players at the club, Darko Gyabi says he will push to help the club in any way possible.

“It's a great club. I want to push and help as much as I can,” the 18-year-old said.

Following several checks, your most trusted Ghanaian football online portal has learned that Leeds United signed the prodigy for 5 million pounds.

He has arrived at Leeds United with a lot of expectations and must work for a place in the first team in pre-season before the start of the 2022/23 football season.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
Related Articles: