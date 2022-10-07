Leeds youngster Darko Gyabi dominates U21 match against Tranmere Rovers

Darko Gyabi

Darko Gyabi was the star in Tuesday night's Football League Trophy match between Leeds United U21s and Tranmere Rovers which ended in a dramatic 5-3 victory extending their unbeaten start to the season.

Sonny Perkins' goal and two goals from Joe Gelhardt turned the game around after Leeds fell behind twice in the first 20 minutes to Tranmere, however the hosts did tie the score in the closing minutes of the first half.



The visitors eventually took a well-deserved two-goal lead of their own, with early second-half goals from Mateo Joseph and Cody Drameh, but the Whites managed to hold on for the victory despite Sam Greenwood's red card in the 69th minute.

Gyabi had 57 touches of the ball during his 90 minutes on the field, completed 78% of his tried passes, found his man with four out of his five attempted long balls, and made two crucial passes for Leeds.



The £3.4k per week youngster also had a significant impact on two of the Whites' goals, recovering the ball from a Tranmere throw, playing Drameh in for his team's fifth goal of the game, and setting up Gelhardt for Leeds' equalizer.