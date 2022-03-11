Legendary Dan Owusu shoots down Richard Attah's Black Stars credentials

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah

Ghana legend Dan Owusu has taken a swipe at experienced coach JE Sarpong after claiming Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah must start against Nigeria in the World Cup play-off.

The former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko gaffer recently asserted Richard Attah must man the post in the crucial World Cup play-off against Nigeria later this month.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Ghana Premier League goal king casted doubt about Richard Attah’s capabilities.



“I have heard people calling on Richard Attah to keep the post when we play Nigeria, he is a good goalkeeper but I think we have to work on him. Honestly, his reflexes are not good” he said.

The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.