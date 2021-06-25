Legendary Joe Aggrey, J.E Sarpong and Habiba Attah honoured at Ghana Football Forum

The Ghana Football Forum is a precursor to the Ghana Football Awards

Three Ghanaian football stakeholders were today honoured by the Ghana Football Awards Board for their various roles in the development of football in the country.

The trio, former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Joe Aggrey, Madam Habiba Attah and Coach J.E. Sarpong were given citations to celebrate them during the inaugural Ghana Football Forum held at the CalBank Towers in Accra.



The Ghana Football Forum is a precursor to the Ghana Football Awards scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 3 at the Grand Arena.



Seasoned football administrators, coaches, ex-footballers and other stakeholders converged at the CalBank Towers to have a conversation on the topic, “The Financial Regulation of Professional Football in Ghana; the role of corporate Ghana”.



Dr Baah-Nuakoh was the main speaker with celebrated businessman Dr Kofi Amoah, Former Hearts of Oak MD, Neil Armstrong-Mortegbe and Cleopatra Nketiah as the panel to digest the topic.



It was at this forum that the organizers decided to give some industry awards to some outstanding individuals.

All three have played phenomenal roles in the sports ecosystem and deservedly got recognize.



Mr Joe Aggrey is a distinguished sportswriter who was once the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana. He rose to become the Deputy Sports Minister under J. A Kufour and has played many roles as an elderly statesman.



Mr Joe Aggrey citation read, “Your illustrious contribution and dedication to sports journalism in Ghana and Africa are without question. It is that brilliance that saw you become the first sports journalist to be crowned by the Ghana Journalists Association as the overall journalist of the year in 1999, a feat that has not been repeated for over two decades now.



Big Joe, as you are affectionately called, you brought dignity to the noble profession of sports journalism when you rose through the ranks to be appointed the Deputy Sports Minister in the John Agyekum Kufuor administration. The Ghana Football Awards Board celebrates your efforts and legacy.



Coach J.E Sarpong has coached almost every Premier League team in Ghana. He is a household name and continues to impart knowledge to the current generation.

His citation read, “For the best part of your life, you have been dedicated to unearthing, nurturing and producing well-refined football talents for our great nation. Your patience, selflessness and attention to detail, exhibited while working under harsh and risky conditions in the interest of mother Ghana, are not only admirable but envious. The many great national team footballers who are products of your tutelage constitute a testament to your foresight in talent identification. The Ghana Football Awards Board is proud of your contributions to the development of football in the country.



Madam Habiba Atah is considered the woman who brought competitive women's football to Ghana. She is also credited for having played an instrumental role in the formation of the Black Queens. Her citation read, “The history of women’s football in Ghana can never be written without a page in your honour. Your vision and guidance during the formation of the senior national female team, the Black Queens, is well-documented. Since 1985, when you formed Fabulous Ladies - the oldest female football club in Ghana- you have given life to the dreams of many young girls in Ghana and beyond. You certainly deserve your place in the history books, and the Ghana Football Awards Board is happy to help do this.”



All three express excitement at the recognition and thanked the organizers for identifying and rewarding them.