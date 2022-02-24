Legendary Kofi Pare narrates how he was nearly beaten at Accra Sports Stadium

Former Ghana captain Kofi Pare

Former Ghana captain Kofi Pare has disclosed how a fan nearly beat him at the Accra Sports stadium in a game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

The two-time AFCON winner in an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM said it is as a result of the unfortunate incident that led to his decision not to go the stadium again.



According to him, the supporter could have beaten him to pulp had it not been his personality as a famous retired footballer.



“It’s been long since I went to the stadium to watch a football match. The reason is that, I once went to the stadium to watch a football match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics. In the course of the game, a player had a clear chance that he should have buried the ball in the net but decided to dribble the last defender which made him lose him the ball”

“Due to the passion, I have for the game and how enticed I was while watching the match, I threw my leg which accidentally hit a guy who was right in front of me in the stands”



“The guy turned and saw it was me ‘Kofi Pare’ and he said in GA that ‘If it hadn’t being you, Kofi, I would have beaten you’. I became scared and apologized. From there I decided not to go the stadium to watch a live match again”



Kofi Pare was part of the Black Stars squad that won both 1963 and 1965 African Cup of Nations.