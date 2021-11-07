Legon Cities 3-2 RTU: Royals edge RTU in five-goal thriller

RTU lost to Legon Cities

Legon Cities edged Real Tamale United in an exciting five-goal thriller at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Joseph Adjei opened the flood gates for the Royals in the 20th minute after a dominant start to the match.



However, the lead was short lived as David Abanga drew the visitors level two minutes later from the penalty spot.



Both teams kept on probing for their second goal of the day but the defenses remained resolute as the first half ended 1-1.



After the recess, Legon Cities took control of the match and began to assert their dominance.



Their spell of pressure finally paid off in the 54th minute when substitute Nat Akwah fired a superb free-kick straight into the left top corner to put home team in front.



Jonah Attuquaye made it 3-1 from the spot after Cities were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute.

The visitors reduced the deficit three minutes later through David Abagna who grabbed his second of the game.



The former AshantiGold star has now scored three goals in two league games for the Pride of North.



Despite the nervy ending, Cities held on to record their first win of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Match Summary



Legon Cities 3-2 RTU FC



⚽️: Adjei 22’ Akwah 56’, Attuaquaye 75’ || David Abagna 29’ 78’