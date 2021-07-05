Legon Cities appoint Maxwell Konadu as new coach

Former Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC have announced that they have appointed experience coach Maxwell Konadu as a new member of its technical staff.

This follows and comes as a confirmation form earlier reports by footballghana.com that disclosed that the club has reached an agreement with the former Black Stars deputy coach.



Coach Maxwell Konadu last worked as the head coach for Asante Kotoko. Following a difficult spell in the first round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, he was sacked and has since been at home.

While he is now expected to work with coach Bashir Hayford until the end of the ongoing season, the top gaffer will next season fully take charge as the head coach.