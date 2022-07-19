Legon Cities board chair celebrates birthday with football gala, developmental projects

Legon Cities Board Chairman Richard K. Atikpo awarding a prize to a participant

Legon Cities Board Chairman Richard K. Atikpo celebrated his birthday last Sunday, the 17th of July with a special football gala competition in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region.

Hundreds of youth from various communities in the Region took part in the two-day event to promote the sporting prowess and social cohesion of the people.



Atikpo who also doubles up as the Council of State Member for the Region used the occasion to drive home the relevance of sports and its impact on the Region. For him, the region abounds with talent which has to be nurtured for the regional and national good.



Mr Atikpo promised the people that the football gala will be an annual event with plans to extend it to every corner of the region.

Prizes were awarded to participating teams and eventual winners.



As part of the celebrations, 400 deprived people in the Guan and Jasikan Districts were registered on the National Health Insurance Scheme.



Mr Atikpo is also through his own resources providing Likpe Alavanyo, a deprived community in the Guan District, a merchandised borehole; and is also embarking on a project to construct, and renovate some identified dilapidated educational infrastructure in the Oti Region.