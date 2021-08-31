Legon Cities board chair renovates school in Oti Region to celebrate 40th birthday

Shot of beneficiary school, Kecheibi Primary, in the Nkwanta South Municipality of Oti Region

Board Chairman of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, Richard K. Atikpo, has completely renovated the Kecheibi Primary School in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The refurbishment which cost thousands of Cedis was done to celebrate his 40th birthday.



An additional 100 double seated desks were also donated to the school. The school, which was is a BECE Centre with a population of over a thousand students was in a very poor state and clearly needed some attention.



Mr Atikpo, who is also the Council of State Member representing the Oti Region as well as the Board Chair of Lemla Group which comprises Legon Cities FC, Gulf Energy, Lemla Energy and others promised to do more for Education at large in the coming years.



“Education is key to the success of many and I hope I can do the little I can to help my region. Government has invested a lot of money in the sector so that many people can benefit. They are not in the position to do everything all at once and thus the need to support their efforts in that direction”



On his part, the Head of Finance and Administration at the Ghana Education Service in the Nkwanta South Municipality, Damson Mawuena, expressed his gratitude for such benevolence. He was quick to add that such a gesture had never happened in the Municipality.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the citizenry locally and beyond to come to their aid with a lot more support for the Municipality and the Region at large.



Chairman Atikpo as he is affectionately called, has contributed immensely to many social causes in the past with as many beneficiaries from his RK Atikpo Foundation.









