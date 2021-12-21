Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu expresses displeasure about club’s winless run

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed worry about the club winless run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Royals suffered a 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko in matchday 9 of the domestic top-flight and are without a win in their last six matches.



They sit 17th position with 7 points after 9 matches.



At the post-match conference, the Black Stars assistant coach lamented on their winless run and has said they will continue to push until they start winning games.

“The winless run is a worry but everybody saw the game we played. We are not going to change; we will continue to play like that until we start winning.”



“The game itself is good but the scoreline is always bad,” he said.