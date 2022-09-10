0
Legon Cities confirm signing of former Hearts striker Kofi Kordzi

Sat, 10 Sep 2022

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC have confirmed the signing of strong striker Kofi Kordzi.

The highly-rated forward spent last season with Hearts of Oak after signing for the team on his return from abroad.

Unfortunately, he had issues with the technical team after leaving camp to play a match when Hearts of Oak had a match to play.

Due to the unresolved issues, he was released at the end of last season.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Legon Cities FC officially announced that Kofi Kordzi has been signed.

