Legon Cities forward Hans Kwoffie vows to score against Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities forward, Hans Kwoffie has promised to score against Hearts of Oak on matchday 30 fixture which comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The Royals have been in a good run of form, recording three wins in a row before losing to Karela United at Ayinese by a lone goal.



Hans Kwoffie who scored against Accra Hearts of Oak in the first round whilst playing for AshantiGold SC hopes to replicate that performance against the Phobians in this game.



The experienced center-forward scored a brace in the game to rescue AshantiGold from defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"I scored Hearts of Oak twice in the first round when I was playing for Ashgold and I will score them again on Thursday. Legon Cities win against Hearts of Oak is important and me scoring is also important," Hans Kwofie told MoTV.



Hearts of Oak are also in search of the win to keep their chase for the league title alive before facing arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in what could be the league title decider on Sunday.



