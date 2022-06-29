Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi reiterates desire to leave club

Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi

Legon Cities goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has reiterated desire to leave the club despite having an existing contract.

Ofori Antwi joined the Royals before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season on a two-year deal.



Despite having a season left on his contract, the former Medeama SC shot stopper says the time has come for him to leave the Legon Cities.



Speaking to KFM Television, he said, “Yes, it is true, and to be honest with you, I will not want to play for Legon cities next season.

“Despite signing two years contract with the club, I feel this is the right time for me to leave the club and look for another challenge elsewhere [probably] play for another team outside Ghana and that’s why I have taken this decision” [to leave Legon cities]



Reacting to reports linking him to Ghana Premier League newcomers Nsoatreman FC, he said, “it is not true.”



The enterprising goalkeeper has had stints with Inter Allies, Asante Kotoko and Medeama.