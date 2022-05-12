0
Menu
Sports

Legon Cities players boycott training over two months salary arrears

Legon Cities 098765.jfif Legon Cities FC

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities FC players boycotted training on Thursday, May 12, over two months unpaid salaries, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The players, the technical team and some management members were present at the training grounds for Thursday's session but players refused to turn up for the training.

Coaching staff and technical team members waited for a long period of time before driving back to their homes since the training didn't come on because of the boycott.

Cities' players were owed three months salaries and other entitlements.

One month salary arrears were cleared after their massive victory over giants Asante Kotoko SC at the Babayara Stadium about a fortnight ago.

Two months salary arrears are yet to be cleared together with other entitlements leading to players' failure to turn up for training as a sign of protest.

Maxwell Konadu's side have been in decent form recently in the Ghana Premier League having lost just three times in their last 14 matches.

Cities are currently sitting at the 9th position of the premiership standings with 39 points from 28 league games.

They host Dreams FC in the next round at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars