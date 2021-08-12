Legon Cities table a bid to sign defender Osei Agyemang from AshantiGold

Ashgold defender Richard Osei Agyemang

Ghana Premier League Legon Cities FC have tabled a bid to sign defender Richard Osei Agyemang from AshantiGold, Ghana Sports Online has learnt.

The 26-year-old put up a commanding display in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium and his performance convinced the Royals head coach who watched the game from the stands.



Osei Agyemang, a former Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea defender, has spoken of his readiness to leave the Obuasi-based club.



However he is under contract with the club as he has two years left on his deal.



Cities, who escaped relegation from the top-flight by the skin of their teeth, is keen to bolster their defence with the acquisition of the defender.

He confirmed on Kumasi-based Pure FM that there is a pending offer from a Ghana Premier League side he failed to name.



“There has been an offer but I won’t like to go into the details. I am still under contract with AshantiGold as I have two years left on my running contract,” he added.



He featured 17 times in the league for AshantiGold.