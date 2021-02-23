Legon Cities terminate Gyan’s contract

Striker Nicholas Gyan

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have mutually terminated contract with striker Nicholas Gyan after eight months.

Gyan, a former striker of Ebusua Dwarfs joined the Royals prior to the commencement of the 2020/21 league season after being unattached following his release by Tanzanian giants Simba FC in 2019.



The 31-year old who has been struggling for regular playing time held talks with the club’s hierarchy over a contract abrogation.



A statement from the club reads, “The club has received your letter dated the 8th February 2021 and acknowledge its content as such."

“As per the contract signed between the two parties, there are clearly stated clauses of termination that is binding on both parties. We refer to you the clauses states in the agreement(contract) on the inception of your relationship with the club, herein being clauses 14.1 – 14.5.”



“In line with the stated clauses, we mutually (club and player) come to a closure of the contract and wish you the very best for the future.”



He featured only twice for Legon Cities in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season