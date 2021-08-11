Legon Cities will win the league next season – Richmond Antwi

Legon Cities forward, Richmond Antwi

Legon Cities forward, Richmond Antwi, is confident his outfit will win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The Royals endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign despite escaping relegation at the end of the season.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, the enterprising forward disclosed the club can annex the trophy in the upcoming season.



“We will the league next season, we are determined and ready to fight for laurels in the upcoming season,” he said.

Richmond Antwi is a one-time goal king in the Sudanese Premier League.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier league campaign will commence on October 29, 2021.