Leicester City boss Rodgers opens up on Daniel Amartey's absence against Norwich City

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed why Ghana defender Daniel Amartey did not make the match day squad for the Foxes’ Premier League fixture against Norwich City on Wednesday.

Rodgers named his starting XI without Amartey who has been one of the consistent players for Leicester this season, making 24 league appearances.



The former Premier League champions thrashed relegated Norwich City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium with Jamie Vardy and James Maddison finding the net.



“Just his calf was a little bit tight," Rodgers told the club website when asked about Wesley Fofana and Amartey.



"We gave him to the last minute, but we then have to weigh up the risk and there was no need. He’ll be fine for the weekend.



“It’s just the accumulation of games after just coming back. He was playing once a week and then we started to increase it.

"Obviously, on the back of three games recently, where they were back to back, [Amartey] just felt that soreness in his recovery.



“There was no need to risk it. Dan [Amartey] comes in and did really well and Wesley will be okay for the weekend."



