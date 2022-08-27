0
Leicester City latest club to express interest in Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

Kudus Mohammed 4567896 Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Leicester City have joined the race for the signature of Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 2016 English champions are looking at adding the Ajax midfielder to their ranks before the transfer window shuts.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that the Foxes are set to open talks with the wantaway Ajax star after a slow start to their season.

Leicester City are yet to win a game after three matches, losing two and drawing one in the new campaign.

And with reports linking star midfielder James Madison to Arsenal, Mohammed Kudus seems the ideal replacement for Brendan Rogers' team.

Mohammed Kudus wants to leave after playing just 24 minutes of the season in the Dutch Eredivisie and with Leicester showing interest, the midfielder could make a dream move to the English Premier League.

Despite having a great pre-season, coach Alfred Schreuder prefers Dusan Tadic over the Ghanaian midfielder.

Mohammed Kudus joined Ajax in 2020 and has won two Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Johan Cryuff Cup.

