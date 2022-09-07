Lens winger David Costa speaks of his admiration for Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed 

Salis Abdul Samed

Lens winger David Pereira Da Costa has spoken highly of Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed.

Abdul Samed joined the French Ligue 1 side from Clermont this summer and has quickly established himself at the club.



He has played 450 minutes of football this season in various position for Lens.



Samed who has quickly adjusted to the team has been commended by his teammate in an interview, "He is quickly integrated. We like to laugh together, to joke around.



"On the field, we get along very well. He is a player who knows football well and that is a plus for us. We like to dance, we are always happy together! When we are a little less well in our head, if Salis is there, we know that he will bring good humor! He brings this good mood to the group. We are always laughing"

Salis, 22, has scored one goal in six appearances for Lens in the ongoing campaign.



Salis Abdul Samed may not have been RC Lens' flashiest signing this summer, but he is performing just as well as the rest.



