Lessons from Ghana's 3-1 win over Zimbabwe

Ghana will play Zimbabwe again on Tuesday

Ghana put on a fight in the FIFA World cup 2022 qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

Mohammed Kudus, captain Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey were on the scoresheet for the Black Stars while the Warriors of Zimbabwe scored through a penalty.



Here are some of the things we learned from this game



Goals scoring an issue for the side despite the scoreline



During the qualifiers, the Black Stars haven’t been able to curve open opponents, the team sees lots of the ball but not clinical when it matters. In the first half the Black Stars would have been out of sight by four goals or more if the attackers were clinical and composed in front of goal.

Fatawu Issahaku makes long awaited debut



The Steadfast FC and Ghana U20 player was promoted to the senior national team by former coach CK Akonnor. He was always around the team training and also on the bench but he wasn’t given the chance to play. He was in the starting lineup today and substituted in the 60th minute when the score was 1-1



Jordan Ayew’s goal drought continues



The Crystal Palace attacker has been under the spotlight recently due to his lack of goals for club and country. He could not find the back of the net today due to his habit of going wide, dropping deep and not in the box when a cross is delivered.