‘Let’s be positive and support the Black Stars – Kurt urges Ghanaian media

Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana FA Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku has urged the Ghanaian media to be positive and support the Black Stars, insisting “it’s all that we have.”

The enthusiastic Ghana FA President entreated the media to be positive about the Black Stars in order to achieve a common goal.



Ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Ghana FA had set a target of securing a semi-final berth at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and also win the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon next year.



After winning one and losing another in the initial two games of the qualifiers has invited serious criticism of the Black Stars.



Then coach CK Akonnor has since been sacked following the poor start to the qualifiers with Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac being appointed his successor.



With the FA appointing Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac to lead the Black Stars for the second time, Kurt Okraku has asked the media to be positive about the national team.

“We have only one Black Stars and we must support the team. Let’s think positive and believe it can be done and let’s be positive about our Black Stars because this is what we have,” he urged.



“We shouldn’t spew negativity and let’s be supportive for our team. If we qualify for the World Cup, we all will enjoy the benefits. Let’s push that positive energy to the public space,” he said.



Rajevac is confronted with the herculean task of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and also ending Ghana’s AFCON trophyless run since 1982.



The Serbian will be assisted by Borussia Dortmund’s Head of Talent Development Otto Addo as well as Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu.



