Let’s embrace e-ticketing - Hearts of Oak Board member

Frank Nelson, Hearts of Oak Board Member

Hearts of Oak Board Member, Frank Nelson, has urged all the clubs to support the e-ticketing platform introduced by the government.

The e-ticketing platform which was first introduced in the Ghana-Nigeria World Cup playoff recorded massive sales in terms of gate proceeds, raking in millions of Ghana cedis.



The e-ticketing was also used for The Super Clash game between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium generating Ghc 591,000 for only 15,000 spectators even though the stadium was not filled to capacity.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports, Frank Nelson said “looking at the figures recorded in the Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, e-ticketing is the way to go”.

“I will advocate for the e-ticketing and urge all the Premier League clubs to do the same. This will help solve a lot of problems including crowd movement, cars, and many others. This is something we have to embrace. Because there are a lot of people in the stadium who don’t contribute to the game but are getting rich. If you use technology, there are a lot of benefits. We should be able to use e-ticketing at every match”



“If you come to Accra the protocol list is too much. Most of them without car passes and tickets do enter the stadium for free. E-ticketing is something we have been calling for. The only way we can progress is to emulate what is been done in other countries. So am not surprised Kotoko was able to record that number with less patronage”, he added.