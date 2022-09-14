Let’s fill Baba Yara stadium on Sunday - Asante Kotoko Board Member charges supporters

Asante Kotoko fans

A Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare wants Kotoko fans to fill the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday when Porcupine Warriors host RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League on Sunday, September 18.

Asante Kotoko picked up a narrow 1-0 win over the Burkinabes in the first leg played in Benin on Monday. Sensational attacker, Isaac Oppong scored the only goal in the game in the dying minutes of the game.



Ahead of the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium Evelyn Nsiah Asare has charged Kotoko supporters to throng the stadium in their numbers to support the Porcupine Warriors to victory over RC Kadiogo



In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, she said, “what I am scared of is the fact that the second leg is taking place at our home ground because if you’re not lucky and they [Kadiogo] score one, you could be in trouble,” she noted.



“So we should be able to fill the park, so then we the supporters will be regarded as the twelfth player on the day to support the players. We congratulate the players, management and the technical team. They have all done extremely well,” she added.



Asante Kotoko are aiming to reach the group stages of the CAF inter-club competition.

