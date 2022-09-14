0
Menu
Sports

Let’s fill Baba Yara stadium on Sunday - Asante Kotoko Board Member charges supporters

Kotoko Fans Supporters .jpeg Asante Kotoko fans

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Board Member of Asante Kotoko, Evelyn Nsiah Asare wants Kotoko fans to fill the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday when Porcupine Warriors host RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League on Sunday, September 18.

Asante Kotoko picked up a narrow 1-0 win over the Burkinabes in the first leg played in Benin on Monday. Sensational attacker, Isaac Oppong scored the only goal in the game in the dying minutes of the game.

Ahead of the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium Evelyn Nsiah Asare has charged Kotoko supporters to throng the stadium in their numbers to support the Porcupine Warriors to victory over RC Kadiogo

In an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, she said, “what I am scared of is the fact that the second leg is taking place at our home ground because if you’re not lucky and they [Kadiogo] score one, you could be in trouble,” she noted.

“So we should be able to fill the park, so then we the supporters will be regarded as the twelfth player on the day to support the players. We congratulate the players, management and the technical team. They have all done extremely well,” she added.

Asante Kotoko are aiming to reach the group stages of the CAF inter-club competition.

Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame