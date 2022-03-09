Let’s invite K.P Boateng if we are serious about qualification - Prince Tagoe

K.P Boateng expresses interest in playing for Ghana

Former Black Stars player, Prince Tagoe, has called for the inclusion of Kevin-Prince Boateng in the Black Stars squad for the game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



According to Tagoe the addition of the Hertha Berlin star would show how serious and determined Ghana is, to qualify for the 2022 World Cup over Nigeria.



K.P Boateng was suspended from the Black Stars after the incident at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has never featured for Ghana since then.

However, as the Black Stars prepares to face the Super Eagles, Prince Tagoe believes it would be in the best interest to invite the former AC Milan player.



“I’ll advise Otto Addo to call Kevin-Prince Boateng for the 2022 World Cup playoffs. This Ghana vs Nigeria game demands players with the character and experience that Kevin has. If we are serious about qualification, let’s invite him,” Prince Tagoe said on Angel TV.



During the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, K.P Boateng hinted at having a last dance with the Black Stars before calling time on his career.



