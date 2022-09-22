Let’s keep our focus on the World Cup - Kurt to Black Stars players

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has urged the Black Stars to keep their focus firmly on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to the Black Stars ahead of their friendly match against Brazil, Kurt Okraku reiterated why the World Cup was more important in the career of footballers than any competition.



According to him, the players must guard themselves against complacency and prepare earnestly for the tournament which commences in November.



“It's so important that each one of us keeps our focus firmly on the assignment ahead of us. It's not a time for us to play. It's time for us to get ourselves ready for the big responsibility that lies ahead of us and that starts from where we are today, the training camp,” the GFA president said.



Kurt Okraku also professed his confidence in the quality of the Black Stars team to see off Brazil and Nicaragua in the friendly matches.



“We are here to prepare for two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua. As the leader of the family, I’m not in doubt about the quality we have here,” he stated.



