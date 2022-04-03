Let’s maintain the Black Stars technical team for the World Cup- Sam Johnson

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson, says the Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo should be maintained for the World Cup.

The technical team were appointed in February by the Ghana Football Association to handle the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



The new technical team led by Otto Addo, Mas Ud Didi Dramani, and Chris Hughton as technical advisor was formed after Coach Milovan Rajevac was sacked following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup.



According to Sam Johnson, the current Black Stars technical team did a good job by selecting the right players for the crucial doubleheader and must be allowed to continue.



“We choose the right players and the technical team for the job. I pray they can convince the technical team to stay and go for the World Cup”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy FM.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Ghana Football Association to maintain the Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup.



The President made mention of this during his address to the team at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday afternoon.



According to him, the Ghana Football Association should keep the technical team at least until the World Cup before appointing a new coach for the long term.



