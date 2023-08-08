'Let’s maintain the spirit and keep striving' - Elisha Owusu after AJ Auxerre's win over Valenciennes

Elisha Owusu

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has urged his teammates to maintain the spirit and keep striving in the new season.

The 25-year-old grabbed an assist in AJ Auxerre's 4-1 victory against Valenciennes in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday evening.



After the game, he took to Instagram to call on his mates to work hard so they return to Ligue 1.



"Let’s maintain the spirit and keep striving for more success as a united team," he wrote.

Ousmane Camara's left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner gave Auxerre the lead in the 18th minute. His goal was assisted by Elisha Owusu with a through ball.



In the 22nd minute, Jonathan Buatu scored for Valenciennes to make it 1-1.



Ousmane Camara scored his second goal in the 61st minute to make it 2-1. Gauthier Hein scored twice in the 70th and 79th minute to finish the scoring for the away side.