Let’s not force experienced Black Stars players to retire – John Paintsil to Ghanaians

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has admonished Ghanaians not to put pressure on any player in the current national team squad to retire.

According to him, even the experienced players in the Black Stars have at least two more years to play for the national team and must be allowed to fight for the country if they can.



Speaking to Service Radio, John Paintsil said Ghanaians must rather channel their energy to motivate the Black Stars.



“I don't see any player who is ready to retire, they are all doing well, we try retiring players when they are not ready.



“We need to stop that, all the players who went to the world cup has two or three more years to play for Black Stars,” the retired Ghanaian player said.

After Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there have been calls for the Ayew brothers to retire from the national team to pave way for younger players.



Others also believe both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have more to give to the Black Stars and should be allowed to be part of the national team once they are fit and can play.



At the world cup, Ghana suffered defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and managed to beat South Korea.



Unfortunately, the result was not enough to send the country to the knockout stage of the tournament.