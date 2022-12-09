0
Menu
Sports

Let’s not force experienced Black Stars players to retire – John Paintsil to Ghanaians

John Paintsil Sad Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has admonished Ghanaians not to put pressure on any player in the current national team squad to retire.

According to him, even the experienced players in the Black Stars have at least two more years to play for the national team and must be allowed to fight for the country if they can.

Speaking to Service Radio, John Paintsil said Ghanaians must rather channel their energy to motivate the Black Stars.

“I don't see any player who is ready to retire, they are all doing well, we try retiring players when they are not ready.

“We need to stop that, all the players who went to the world cup has two or three more years to play for Black Stars,” the retired Ghanaian player said.

After Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there have been calls for the Ayew brothers to retire from the national team to pave way for younger players.

Others also believe both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have more to give to the Black Stars and should be allowed to be part of the national team once they are fit and can play.

At the world cup, Ghana suffered defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and managed to beat South Korea.

Unfortunately, the result was not enough to send the country to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
Related Articles: