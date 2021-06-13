Let’s protect our children - Olla Williams

Olla Williams with some young athletes

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams has called on parents and guardians to protect their children and wards against child labour.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, he said the future belongs to the youth and children of today, so they must be supported to live well.



Mr. Olla Williams who is also called the ‘Sanitation Ambassador’ for his role in educating students and their staff on environmental cleanness and personal hygiene said the Covid-19 Pandemic is not over, so Ghanaians should still be aware and take precaution.



He urged students to keep on wearing nose mask and wash their hand very often.

He also appealed to them to keep the social distance and not shake hands.



Williams, also the CEO of One - On - One Foundation in collaboration with Unilever’s Vim have been promoting hygiene in various second cycle institutions.



They combine sports, entertainment and education to get the messages of sanitation across.