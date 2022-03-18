Let’s rally behind Black Stars to avoid another disaster – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to Ghanaians

Majority Leader in Parliament Region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Ghana to host Nigeria in Kumasi on March 25

CAF team inspect Baba Yara Sports Stadium



Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium



The leader of the majority caucus in Parliament Region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars ahead of the much-anticipated game against Nigeria.



The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in the first leg of the FFIFA World Cup playoff on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Ghanaians are doubtful of the ability of the Black Stars to beat the Super Eagles and are reluctant to stick their necks out for the team.

But the Majority Leader in Parliament has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars to ensure they qualify for the 2022 World Cup.



“We should come together and not stop supporting the Black Stars. We have bemoaned the fate of the Black Stars. I know the extent of injury that has been inflicted on all football lovers of the country.”



“We need to continue our support for the team if indeed we want to maintain or call a halt to our participation in tournaments then we must make that bold decision. We must get our axe together quickly in other not to have another disaster,” he said as quoted by 442gh.



