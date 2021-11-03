Let's rally behind RTU - North East Regional Minister

North East Regional Minister Zakaria Yidana

The North East Regional Minister Zakaria Yidana has called on football lovers in Tamale and beyond to rally behind Real Tamale United (RTU) football club.

RTU, after close to a decade of football in the lower tier, returned to the Ghana Premier League and played their first game against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday 31st November 2021.



After the game which ended 1-1, Mr Zakaria Yidana on behalf of the Northern Regional Minister Honourable Shani Alhassan Saibu, expressed satisfaction at both the performance and result at full time.



"This is what football is all about. Competition and rivalry but after everything friendship should be the winner no matter the result".



Speaking exclusively to StarTimes at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, the Minister called on all who have a stake in RTU to support them in cash and kind to ensure that Premier League football remains in the North.



"I want to call on all and sundry from the business community and those of us who are government employees to try and support RTU, they need money to remain in the Premiership. The onus lies on the people of the North to try and support them"

He added that Covid-19 was also a challenge but once it is eliminated, the real beauty of the game will shine through.



"Imagine the stadium is filled to capacity and everyone is paying like 10 Ghana Cedis, this will go a long way to help the club. They will be able to pay the players well and that will motivate them."



In his passionate message, the North Eastern Regional Minister also commended the supporters for their exemplary behavior before, during and after the game.



"So my appeal to everyone is we should try and come to the Stadium. RTU is the only team we have in the North and in the Premiership, lets support them to stay".