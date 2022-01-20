Let’s respect ourselves - Black Stars player ‘warns’ Kurt Okraku over Black Stars snub

Seria A player, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan not happy about Kurt Okraku's recent comments

GFA boss claims Alfred Duncan turned down Ghana call up



Black Stars exit AFCON 2021 at group stages



Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has slammed Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku over his recent statement that some players turned down call ups to play for the national team at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kurt Okraku who was explaining why some players weren’t included in Ghana's AFCON 2021 squad said the Serie A player failed to respond to the invitation.



“Alfred Duncan has had the opportunities to serve Ghana and he has not responded,” the GFA President told Accra-based Asempa FM.



“I don’t want to be picking on individual players but players who were ready to serve Ghana were selected to represent Ghana,” he added.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, Alfred Duncan took to social media to call the GFA boss to order.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the player's verified Instagram account, Duncan claimed there has been an agender to defame him but will not address the issues now.



“People [are] tarnishing my image in Ghana. I don’t want to start talking for Ghanaians to connect the dots so please let’s respect ourselves,” Duncan wrote.





Prior to the AFCON 2021, there were allegations that Duncan had turned down an opportunity to play for Ghana because he was not ready.